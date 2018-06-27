NSRI issues Spring Tide and Rough Seas warning

The NSRI have urged the public to be cautious around the coastline for the remainder of this week and until after the coming weekend as the Full Moon Spring Tide peaks on Thursday 28th June and this Spring Tide effect that will last until after the coming weekend.

Bathers, anglers, paddlers, boaters, coastal hikers and beach strollers are urged to be cautious.

Bathers should only swim at beaches where and when lifeguards are on duty and swim within the safe demarcated swimming zones that lifeguards post using their red and yellow flags.

This Full Moon Spring Tide, at a time of the year where sea conditions around the South African coastline normally present rough seas in the winter sea conditions and during the current Schools, College and University vacation we are urging special attention to public safety around the coastline during this time.

Parents must ensure that children have responsible adult supervision around water.

This Spring Tide, together with an approaching cold front along the Northern and Western Cape coastline and big sea swells of 4 to 6 meters forecast by the SA Weather Service for parts of the coastline, NSRI are urging public caution around the coastline.

