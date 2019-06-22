Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
NSRI issue warning due to passing cold front

The NSRI has called for “due caution” to be observed along the coast.

This is due to the prediction by the SA Weather Service of a cold front that will pass over the Western and Eastern Cape this weekend.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said that is due to bring heavy sea conditions, big swells and strong winds to the coastline.

He said coupled with the full moon Spring Tide the NSRI is urging boating, paddlers and fishermen at sea to exercise caution.

The SA Weather Service has also warned that heavy rain can be expected over the coastal areas of the Garden Route on Saturday into Sunday morning with the onset of the cold front.

Gale force winds are expected along the coast between Storms River and St Francis Bay spreading to Port Alfred overnight on Saturday.

Photo: Clive Wright

