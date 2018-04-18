Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
No water supply to JBay on Thursday

The water supply to the whole of Jeffreys Bay will be shut off on Thursday (19 April).

The shutdown, which was initially scheduled for Tuesday, is necessary to repair a leak in the main pipeline from the Churchill Dam.

There will still be water in the pipes, so the supply will not stop immediately. The water pressure will, however, be very low and, depending on how quickly the water in the pipes is used up, the taps in some areas could run dry.

Residents are asked to use water sparingly on the day so as to minimise taps running dry.

The work will commence early morning and is expected to be completed by the afternoon.

Photo: Joey Nel

