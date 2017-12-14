Breaking News
No surprise as DA retains Ward 5 in Humansdorp
Mashaba cracks down on corruption
Mahlobo rushes nuclear plan in time for ANC Conference
WWE tours South Africa in April 2018
Crucial by-election in Humansdorp tomorrow
Increased shark activity along Southern Cape Coastline
Service Alert: Free vehicle testing at Kouga Roadworthy Centre
Handover of first RDP houses in over a decade at Humansdorp
Upgraded Sewerage plant paves the way for more houses
Kouga drills for water as drought prevails
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
No surprise as DA retains Ward 5 in Humansdorp

The Democratic Alliance stronghold of Ward 5 proved unassailable for all opposition candidates as Wilma Conraad claimed a resounding victory for the party in yesterday’s (13 December 2017) by-election.

In addition to winning the ward, the DA showed strong growth in Vaaldam, which traditionally was an ANC dominated voting station.

The DA received the majority of the vote at the Kruisfontein Civic voting station, with voters clearly signifying that the Kouga Municipality is moving in the right direction under DA governance.

The actual results were:

DA 763
ANC 612
Independent 517
EFF 8
Spoilt ballots 21

Total vote 1921

Registered voters 3622
Voter turnout 53,03 %

The continual erosion of support for the ANC on both a national and local level was again highlighted in the ward 5 by-election as the party struggled to get more votes than an independent candidate.

“We appreciate the vote of support from Ward 5 and will continue with our mandate of delivering services to all the residents of Kouga,” said Mayor Elza Van Lingen.

“After decades of mismanagement, there is still a lot of work to be done in Kouga but we are on the right track and will turn the Municipality into a world class organisation that serves the people.

Congratulations to Councillor Wilma Coenraad. I know she will do a great job representing the people of Ward 5 and will make a positive contribution to Council,” added Van Lingen.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive