No nuclear power station at Thyspunt says Eskom

The Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) has granted Eskom permission to build a Nuclear Power Station at Duynefontein in the Western Cape, which is next to the existing Koeberg power station.

Thyspunt was Eskom’s preferred site but DEA said in its Record of Decision that the overall environmental impacts associated with the Duynefontein site are acceptable and materially lower than those at the Thyspunt site.

Eskom’s Chief Nuclear Officer Dave Nicholls saaid that he welcomes the authorisation by the DEA.

“While we had worked on Thyspunt being the preferred site, we have always considered both sites equally capable of hosting a nuclear power plant.

To this end, we had progressed the Nuclear Installation Site Licence (NISL) to the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) for both sites,” said Nicholls.

At the beginning of the project, five alternative siting areas were investigated at the scoping phase, which are Brazil and Schulpfontein in the Northern Cape, Bantamsklip in the Western Cape east of Hermanus, Duynefontein in the Western Cape next to the existing Koeberg power station and Thyspunt in the Eastern Cape on the coast between Oyster Bay and St Francis Bay.

Following the scoping phase, Brazil and Schulpfontein were excluded from further detailed specialist environmental studies.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

