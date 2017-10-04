Breaking News
No licensing or registration service at Kouga Traffic Department
Jeffreys Bay to host national Blue Flag launch
Petrol price up as AA warns of further fuel hikes
Southern Lights near the Great Australian Bight
Champions in Billabong Junior Series crowned at Seal Point
Crime is going down, but we are not feeling any safer
Photo of the day – as it should be
Does South Africa need SAA?
Seal Point Delivers for Opening Rounds of Billabong Junior Series
Kouga gets the go-ahead to breach the Seekoei estuary mouth
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
No licensing or registration service at Kouga Traffic Department

The Kouga Traffic offices at both Humansdorp and Hankey are unable to process any licensing or registration applications due to an ongoing problem with the Live Enrollment Unit (LEU), as supplied by the service provider for the East Cape Department of Transport.

Kouga Mayor Elza van Lingen said the problem appears to be affecting all municipalities and testing centres across the country.

“We reported the matter to the Department’s service provider last week and follow-ups have been made with both the Department and service provider to push for a speedy solution,” she said.

“Our sincere apologies to the public for any inconvenience this may be causing.”

 

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive