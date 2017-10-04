No licensing or registration service at Kouga Traffic Department

The Kouga Traffic offices at both Humansdorp and Hankey are unable to process any licensing or registration applications due to an ongoing problem with the Live Enrollment Unit (LEU), as supplied by the service provider for the East Cape Department of Transport.

Kouga Mayor Elza van Lingen said the problem appears to be affecting all municipalities and testing centres across the country.

“We reported the matter to the Department’s service provider last week and follow-ups have been made with both the Department and service provider to push for a speedy solution,” she said.

“Our sincere apologies to the public for any inconvenience this may be causing.”

