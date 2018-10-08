No increase in water quota for Hankey and Patensie

Water rationing is set to remain in place at Hankey and Patensie following the Department of Water and Sanitation’s refusal to increase the amount of water the municipality may draw from the Kouga Dam.

All supply dams in South Africa, including the Kouga Dam, belong to the national Department of Water and Sanitation, which is responsible for ensuring water security for all citizens.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the municipality and Gamtoos Irrigation Board (GIB), who administer the canal system from which the municipality extracts the water, had made an impassioned plea with the Department for the quota to be increased.

“The Department lowered the quota when the Kouga Dam was below 10%. Since then, there has been significant rain in the catchment area and the dam level has increased to above 50%,” Hendricks said.

“The municipality would, therefore, like to see the quota being increased, which will allow us to restore the normal water supply to Hankey and Patensie.”

He said the Department had indicated that they would consider increasing the quota once the level of the Kouga Dam reached 80%.

“The Department uses a scientific model to calculate how much water the municipality may extract from the dam on an annual basis.

“They have indicated that they cannot consider increasing the quota until next year when they run the calculations again. Alternatively, the dam level has to reach at least 80%.”

He said the municipality would continue engaging the Department on the matter.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

