South Africa
Nine suspects arrested in Table View for the illegal possession of firearms

While patrolling their area, the Table View Police in Cape Town noticed suspicious activity in the parking area of a shopping mall.

Uncomfortable with the presence of three motor vehicles circling the vicinity, the Police decided to pull them over and approach the occupants.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two of the three vehicles, a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Etios were reported stolen in Mfuleni during October 2017 and in Lingelethu West earlier this month.

The occupants and the vehicles were searched, which resulted in the discovery of two firearms, one without a serial number and one stolen in Delft during October 2017.

Nine suspects aged between 20 and 36 were arrested and are due to make a court appearance in Cape Town for the illegal possession of firearms and the possession of stolen property, once they have been charged.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lt General  Jula commended the Police on their swift action, and expressed his satisfaction that these criminals were stopped in their tracks from committing more crimes.

