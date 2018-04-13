Nine arrested for public violence in Limpopo

The South African Police arrested nine suspects aged between 28 and 36 for public violence when protestors blocked off a road in the Limpopo province.

These arrests followed an incident where members of the community in Ga-Manyaka Village went on the rampage and barricaded the main road to Marula Mine.

The Police were informed and responded immediately and arrested nine suspects for public violence. Police restored calm in the area and the road was subsequently cleared and opened for motorists.

More arrests are expected and these suspects will appear before the Mecklenburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

Meanwhile, a group of community members also embarked on protest action where they barricaded the R81 along Polokwane and Giyani near Mooketsi.

During these protest actions, tyres were burnt on the tarred road causing serious public disturbance including the disruption of schools and traffic flow.

“Barricading roads during protest actions is a serious offence because it is tantamount to public violence and those who continue to engage themselves in these actions, are going to be dealt with harshly and without compromise,” said provincial Police commander, General Ledwaba.

