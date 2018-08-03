Nico Malan dominates in netball and rugby

Nico Malan High School netball teams spent some time on the road last weekend travelling to play Oudshoorn on their home ground.

The girls played exceptional games and scored lots of goals.

O/18A won 31-16

O/18B won 20-17

O/18C won 31-11

O/16A won 39-8

O/16B won 36-15

O/16C won 23-1

O/14A won 17-13

O/14B won 18-13

O/ 14C won 27-4

The hockey girls played vs St Dominics Priory in Port Elizabeth .

O16/B lost their match 0-2

O/16A lost their match 1-3

O/18B won their match 2-0

O/18A drew their match 2-2

For the eighth year in a row, Nico Malan 1st team beat traditional rivals Daniel Pienaar.

Of the nine games played Nico Malan won five.

NM 1st team won 28-16

NM 2nd lost 12-24

NM 3rd lost 7-12

NM 16A won 31-14

NM 16B won 30-27

NM 15A won 27-7

NM 15B lost 24-19

NM 14A lost 20-17

NM 14B won 10-0

Our sportsmen and women have had a full season, playing at various tournaments , annual fixtures and even an international touring team and it has been exciting to watch them grow from strength to strength,” said Kerry Bell-Cross from Nico Malan. “Nico Malan will be playing Brandwag this coming weekend and Pearson next week Thursday ( due to the public holiday/school long weekend) in preparation for our annual Classic Clashes against Framesby on the 18th of August . This year the Classic Clashes will be taking place on Framesby soil,” added Bell-Cross.

