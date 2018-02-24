Breaking News
Ngcobo cop killers taken down in shoot out

A South African Police task team has tracked down the gang of suspects who killed five Ngcobo policemen earlier this week.

The suspects were found hiding in the Mancoba Church in Nyanga village near Ngcobo.

A 30 minute gun battle developed with the Police shooting seven suspects, while one Policemen was injured and is already in hospital.

Another 10 suspects were arrested while others managed to escape, according to a report on SABC News.

A number of fire arms were confiscated during the operation.

The South African Police will issue a statement later today.

 

