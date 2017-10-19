Breaking News
New Ward committee to be elected in Jeffreys Bay
Digging deeper into your pocket? These prices might be to blame
Photo of the day – Kromme River sunrise
Kouga vehicles to be auctioned off
Police pro-active with road block on N2
Mayhem in Mogadishu as car bomb kills hundreds
Low levels of genetic diversity are putting great white sharks at risk
Gabriel Medina wins Quiksilver Pro in France
Police arrest Airport robbery suspects
No nuclear power station at Thyspunt says Eskom
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
New Ward committee to be elected in Jeffreys Bay

A new ward committee is set to be elected for Ward 11 at Jeffreys Bay on October 27.

Kouga Speaker Horatio Hendricks said all Ward 11 residents were encouraged to attend the election.

“Ward committees are important because they represent the aspirations of various constituencies in a ward. They are also good platforms through which residents can keep us, their elected leaders, accountable,” he said.

He said the first election for Ward 11 had to be postponed due to a misunderstanding about the scheduled date. The second meeting, at which a committee was elected, was nullified by the Council after an appeal was lodged by one of the residents.

Hendricks said it was important that all ward committees were fully functional and were in a position to perform their tasks.

The elective meeting will take place at the Newton Hall at 18:00 on October 27. Ward 11 covers the areas of Jeffreys Bay Central and C-Place.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive