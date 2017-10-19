New Ward committee to be elected in Jeffreys Bay

New Ward committee to be elected in Jeffreys Bay

New Ward committee to be elected in Jeffreys Bay

A new ward committee is set to be elected for Ward 11 at Jeffreys Bay on October 27.

Kouga Speaker Horatio Hendricks said all Ward 11 residents were encouraged to attend the election.

“Ward committees are important because they represent the aspirations of various constituencies in a ward. They are also good platforms through which residents can keep us, their elected leaders, accountable,” he said.

He said the first election for Ward 11 had to be postponed due to a misunderstanding about the scheduled date. The second meeting, at which a committee was elected, was nullified by the Council after an appeal was lodged by one of the residents.

Hendricks said it was important that all ward committees were fully functional and were in a position to perform their tasks.

The elective meeting will take place at the Newton Hall at 18:00 on October 27. Ward 11 covers the areas of Jeffreys Bay Central and C-Place.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

