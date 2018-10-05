New vests for official car guards in Jeffreys Bay

With the festive season approaching, Kouga Municipality has redoubled its efforts to clamp down on illegal car guards operating in Jeffreys Bay.

Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said the emphasis would be on the beachfront area and Central Business District (CBD) of the town.

“A total of 25 car guards have thus far received training and have been vetted by the police. They will be wearing identical and easily identifiable vests,” he said.

The new car guards’ uniform consists of a black bomber vest, with a round lime reflector line in the middle and the words ‘Kouga Car Guard’ written on it.

The uniform was sponsored by local businesses.

Benson said car break-ins tended to increase over the holiday season.

“To minimise the risk we cannot afford having everyone calling themselves ‘car guards’ and having easy access to people’s vehicles and other valuables.

“While the official car guards will continue operating independently, there will be better coordination and they will be strictly monitored,” he said.

Benson encouraged motorists to make use of the vetted guards to avoid the risk of disappointment and loss.

“This is not a strategy to prevent people from making an income. It is about the safety of motorists and their belongings.”

