Jeffreys Bay kouga municipality traffic vehicles
New vehicles to boost traffic control and law enforcement

Kouga Municipality’s Traffic and Law Enforcement sections will be moving up a gear following the acquisition of three new vehicles.

A new branded sedan, to be used for traffic control, and two bakkies for Law Enforcement were delivered to the municipality last week.

Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said the new sedan would boost visible traffic control across the region.

“For a long time it was not unusual to see three or four Traffic officers crammed into one vehicle. This means they were not being used optimally to help keep road-users safe.”

He said the 4×4 and 4×2 bakkies for the Law Enforcement section would also enable Law Enforcement officers to maintain a higher visibility and improve their response time to complaints.

“Both these sections have been doing a fantastic job when it comes to traffic management and by-law enforcement despite the constraints they have faced.

We are proud of these dedicated teams and pleased that we can support and take their work forward.”

Almost 200 fines and notices were issued to traffic offenders on Kouga roads during April 2019. This included 145 fines and 44 warrants that were executed, totalling R163 150.

Benson said joint roadblocks, including an Easter weekend campaign, had also been held with the police.

“We are very proud that there were no road fatalities in our area during the busy Easter period.”

April statistics for the municipality’s Law Enforcement section are equally impressive.

