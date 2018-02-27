New South African Cabinet announced – Nene & Gordhan are back

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced changes to the National Executive and the appointment of David Mabuza as the new Deputy President of the Republic.
Nhlanhla Nene is back as Minister of Finance and Pravin Gordhan as Minister of Public Enterprises. Bheki Cele has been appointed as Minister of Police.
Des Van Rooyen, Lynne Brown, David Mahlobo and Fikile Mbalula have all been fired.
In a media briefing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria last night, the President said he had made the decision to make certain changes to the composition of the National Executive.
The Ministerial appointments are as follows:
Finance: Nhlanhla Nene
Communications: Nomvula Mokonyane
Higher Education and Training: Naledi Pandor
Home Affairs: Malusi Gigaba
Human Settlements: Nomaindia Mfeketo
International Relations and Cooperation: Lindiwe Sisulu
Mineral Resources: Gwede Mantashe
Police: Bheki Cele
Public Enterprises: Pravin Gordhan
Public Service and Administration: Ayanda Dlodlo
Public Works: Thulas Nxesi
Rural Development and Land Reform: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
Science and Technology: Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane
Social Development: Susan Shabangu
Sport and Recreation: Tokozile Xasa
State Security: Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba
The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
The Presidency: Women: Bathabile Dlamini
Tourism: Derek Hanekom
Transport: Blade Nzimande
Water and Sanitation: Gugile Nkwinti
The President also announced the following Deputy Ministers:
Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries: Sfiso Buthelezi
Communications: Pinky Kekana
Finance: Mondli Gungubele
Public Service and Administration: Chana Pilane-Majeke
Small Business Development: Cassel Mathale
The leader of the opposition, Mmusi Maimane said that the appointment of Pravin Gordhan as Minister of Public Enterprises is a sound one, and it is hoped that Gordhan will lead the charge in rooting out the rot within our State-Owned Entities (SOEs).
“It was expected that Ramaphosa would fire Zuma loyalists who fall within the opposing faction of the ANC. It would have been strange if he didn’t.
These include Faith Muthambi, Mosebenzi Zwane, Des van Rooyen, David Mahlobo, Lynne Brown and Bongani Bongo. We welcome the decision to fire these ministers, who all lent a helping hand in selling our country to the Guptas,” said Maimane.
The fired Ministers are: 1. Fikile Mbalula 2. Faith Muthambi 3. Mosebenzi Zwane 4. Des van Rooyen 5. Lynne Brown 6. Bongani Bongo 7. Hlengiwe Mkhize 8. Nkosinathi Nhleko 9. David Mahlobo 10. Joe Maswanganyi