New South African Cabinet announced – Nene & Gordhan are back

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced changes to the National Executive and the appointment of David Mabuza as the new Deputy President of the Republic.

Nhlanhla Nene is back as Minister of Finance and Pravin Gordhan as Minister of Public Enterprises. Bheki Cele has been appointed as Minister of Police.

Des Van Rooyen, Lynne Brown, David Mahlobo and Fikile Mbalula have all been fired.

In a media briefing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria last night, the President said he had made the decision to make certain changes to the composition of the National Executive.

The Ministerial appointments are as follows:

Finance: Nhlanhla Nene

Communications: Nomvula Mokonyane

Higher Education and Training: Naledi Pandor

Home Affairs: Malusi Gigaba

Human Settlements: Nomaindia Mfeketo

International Relations and Cooperation: Lindiwe Sisulu

Mineral Resources: Gwede Mantashe

Police: Bheki Cele

Public Enterprises: Pravin Gordhan

Public Service and Administration: Ayanda Dlodlo

Public Works: Thulas Nxesi

Rural Development and Land Reform: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

Science and Technology: Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane

Social Development: Susan Shabangu

Sport and Recreation: Tokozile Xasa

State Security: Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

The Presidency: Women: Bathabile Dlamini

Tourism: Derek Hanekom

Transport: Blade Nzimande

Water and Sanitation: Gugile Nkwinti

The President also announced the following Deputy Ministers:

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries: Sfiso Buthelezi

Communications: Pinky Kekana

Finance: Mondli Gungubele

Public Service and Administration: Chana Pilane-Majeke

Small Business Development: Cassel Mathale

The leader of the opposition, Mmusi Maimane said that the appointment of Pravin Gordhan as Minister of Public Enterprises is a sound one, and it is hoped that Gordhan will lead the charge in rooting out the rot within our State-Owned Entities (SOEs).

“It was expected that Ramaphosa would fire Zuma loyalists who fall within the opposing faction of the ANC. It would have been strange if he didn’t.

These include Faith Muthambi, Mosebenzi Zwane, Des van Rooyen, David Mahlobo, Lynne Brown and Bongani Bongo. We welcome the decision to fire these ministers, who all lent a helping hand in selling our country to the Guptas,” said Maimane.

The fired Ministers are: 1. Fikile Mbalula 2. Faith Muthambi 3. Mosebenzi Zwane 4. Des van Rooyen 5. Lynne Brown 6. Bongani Bongo 7. Hlengiwe Mkhize 8. Nkosinathi Nhleko 9. David Mahlobo 10. Joe Maswanganyi

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

