Breaking News
New SKID unit for Jeffreys Bay NSRI
Police to take action against striking 10111 workers
13 Niger soldiers killed; Four American soldiers dead in earlier ambush
Every home deserves a Bibb
2 200 police firearms lost in three years
Nuclear Power Station to be constructed at Koeberg
New Ward committee to be elected in Jeffreys Bay
Digging deeper into your pocket? These prices might be to blame
Photo of the day – Kromme River sunrise
Kouga vehicles to be auctioned off
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
New SKID unit for Jeffreys Bay NSRI

BuCo has donated a SKID unit to NSRI Jeffreys Bay to be used in the event of major incidents in the Kouga area.

“Although NSRI’s primary focus is saving lives on South African  waters, we have in the past assisted our colleagues in Emergency Services during civil emergencies and natural disasters,” said Rieghard Janse Van Rensburg, the NSRI Station Commander in Jeffreys Bay.

The SKID unit can not only be used to fight fires / prevent the spread of fires, but also to transfer water from any nearby source to a fire truck and even help to move large volumes of water in flooding situations.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive