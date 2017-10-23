New SKID unit for Jeffreys Bay NSRI

BuCo has donated a SKID unit to NSRI Jeffreys Bay to be used in the event of major incidents in the Kouga area.

“Although NSRI’s primary focus is saving lives on South African waters, we have in the past assisted our colleagues in Emergency Services during civil emergencies and natural disasters,” said Rieghard Janse Van Rensburg, the NSRI Station Commander in Jeffreys Bay.

The SKID unit can not only be used to fight fires / prevent the spread of fires, but also to transfer water from any nearby source to a fire truck and even help to move large volumes of water in flooding situations.

