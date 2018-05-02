New sewage treatment plant for Sea Vista and St Francis Bay

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the upgrade would increase the capacity of the plant so as to cater for future developments at Sea Vista, St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis.

SRK Consulting has been appointed as the consultant and Prentec Technical Services as the contractor. Work is expected to be completed in the 2019/2020 financial year at a total cost of about R50-million.

Hendricks said the capacity of the WWTW would be more than doubled from the current 750kl per day to 2Ml per day.

“The upgrade is an important step forward for the building of RDP houses in the area as it will put in place the required sewer capacity.

“It will also ensure that the effluent being discharged from the plant complies with the relevant norms and standards,” he said.

The contract comprises the refurbishment of the existing plant, including all civil, mechanical and electrical works.

“The existing facilities will be inspected, cleaned and repaired or demolished,” Hendricks said.

“New buildings and structures will also be constructed. This will include new inlet works, balancing dam and sludge drying beds, as well as an office, ablution facilities, generator room and chlorine dosing building.

“Existing infrastructure that had been abandoned, will also be made safe,” he said.

The WWTW is situated along the R330 between St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis.

“This is a low-lying area, prone to flooding and ponding during rainy periods. The contractor has been advised of this so that the necessary measures can be taken to prevent delays in completing the work,” hhe said.

The upgrade of St Francis WWTW follows on the recent completion of the Kruisfontein Waste Water Treatment at a cost of R85-million.