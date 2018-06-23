New recycling bins for Jeffreys Bay

Kouga Municipality is putting in place recycling bins at its new refuse drop-off station in Jeffreys Bay.

Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said the recycling bins were expected to be in place by the end of the month.

“The municipality has been inundated with requests for recycling facilities since the removal of the penguin bins at the Supertubes Park,” he said.

“We deeply regretted having the penguins removed but had no choice as a handful of people were abusing the facility and using it as a general dumping site,” he said.

He said the municipality and Supertubes Surfing Foundation, who initiated the recycling facility at the park, had agreed that the penguins would now be used for educational purposes while standard recycling bins would be installed at the new drop-off station.

The drop-off station is situated opposite the Jeffreys Bay Comprehensive High School, just off Koraal Street in C-Place.

“We would also like to apologise to residents for the delay in opening the drop-off station,” Benson said.

“This facility was not built to standard by the previous administration; as a result, some improvements first had to be made.”

He said the JBay drop-off station was one of three new stations for Kouga, the others being at St Francis Bay and Oyster Bay.

“We are also looking to roll out recycling-at-source as part our commitment to combat climate change and preserve our environment.”

