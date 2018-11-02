New radio station in Jeffreys Bay

OASIS FM, a new Christian Community Radio Station, just hit the local airwaves – the only district radio station for the Sarah Baartman District.

It will broadcast in all of the seven local municipalities: Kouga, KouKamma, Ndlambe, Makana, Dr Beyers Naudé, Baviaans and Blue Crane Route.

Station Manager André Swartz says, “The long-term plan is to have satellite studios in each of the seven municipalities.

“This will put the radio in near reach of everyone in the district and the station’s signal will cover nearly 36% of the Eastern Cape.”

According to Swartz, who has 21 years’ experience in the radio industry, the radio station will provide a broadcast platform for relevant programming aimed at bringing hope, restoring values and educating the listeners.

“Oasis FM aims to serve the people with the gospel of Jesus Christ, wholesome family orientated programming and a diversity of music that will suit different tastes.”

From today to November 16, listeners can tune in and listen to interviews with various role-players in the municipality, including the Mayor, Speaker, Municipal Manager and various other government departments. NGOs will also be promoted during that period and businesses will get exposure through Oasis FM.

A thanksgiving service will take place at the Newton Hall in Jeffreys Bay at 15:00.

The public is welcome to attend.

The broadcast frequency in the Kouga Municipality is 89.8FM.

To become a volunteer and serve as a presenter, news compiler, news reader, sound engineer, music compiler, producer or prayer intercessor, send your CV toinfo@oasisfm.co.za.

Alternatively, visit their website at www.oasisfm.co.za

