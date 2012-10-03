New property valuations for Kouga

Work on a new General Valuation Roll for the Kouga municipal area is underway.

Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said the tender process to appoint a service provider to do the valuations was at an advanced staged.

“Once the appointment has been finalised, the municipality will hold meetings in all wards to introduce the valuers to property owners and to explain the process to be followed in setting new valuations for properties in our area of jurisdiction,” she said.

She explained that the valuations would determine how much property owners would need to pay for rates from July 2018. Properties will be valued according to their market value as at July 1, 2017.

“There have been some legislative changes regarding property valuations over the past few years. A General Valuation Roll used to be valid for four years but this has now been changed to five years.

“The new roll will, therefore, be implemented from the 2018/2019 financial year to June 30, 2023,” she said.

The draft valuation roll is expected to be completed by January 2018. Property owners will then be informed of the new valuation of their property and will have the opportunity to object should they believe the valuation is incorrect.

“These valuations will determine how much property owners are charged for rates.

We would, therefore, like to encourage them to attend the public participation meetings and to familiarise themselves with the process,” she said.

Dates for the meetings will be advertised in the media and on the municipal website and notice boards.