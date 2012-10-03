New Police Commander for Jeffreys Bay

With community safety as his top priority, the new captain at the helm of police matters in the Kouga and Koukamma regions plans to shake things up with meticulously planned strategies.

As of April 1, Brigadier John Lebok, previously the Station Commander at Mount Road Police Station in Port Elizabeth, is the newly appointed Humansdorp Cluster Commander with nine police stations under his watch: Stormsriver, Joubertina, Kareedouw, Patensie, Hankey, Thornhill, Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp and St Francis Bay.

“Priorities on the list of actions are the identifying of crime groups, their arrests and achieving successful convictions. Doing so, we plan to bring crime down to an acceptable level,” says Lebok.

Special attention to serious and violent crimes is another urgent priority, as are the improved relationship between the police and community members, and continued efforts to build partnership with other departments, local government, social development, non-profit organisations and community structures.

In the coming months, Lebok will support existing community police forums and establish additional community police forums, and implement programmes to address priority crimes effectively.

According to Lebok, who is passionate about bringing criminals to book, a happy community and positive feedback from the people they serve are the most rewarding about his job.

“I joined the men and women in blue to target crime, ensure safe communities, and to protect the most vulnerable,” he says.

According to Lebok, a good police officer must be motivated, dedicated to go the extra mile, be a good listener and care for the people. “He must be a servant to the public.”

Lebok started his policing career at the Uniform Branch as part of the Visible Police team. He then became an investigator at the Detective Branch before joining the Police Dog Unit (K9).

In later years he was promoted to Station Commander, followed by serving as the Area Commissioner of the Karoo area. Still climbing the ranks, Lebok served as Cluster Commander of Cradock and was later transferred to the Mount Road Police Station as the Station Commander.

If not a police officer, what career path would he have liked to follow? A prosecutor.

Source: Kouga Express