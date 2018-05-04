New Mayor makes minor changes to team

New Mayor makes minor changes to team

Kouga’s new Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks made minor changes to the Mayoral Committee.

Hendricks announced at a Council meeting held in Jeffreys Bay on Wednesday, April 25 that Tourism and Special Programmes Portfolio Councillor Frances Baxter will now move to head Corporate Services.

She replaces Hattingh Bornman, who has been elected as Kouga’s new Speaker. Bornman replaces Hendricks, who was the Speaker before being elected as Mayor on April 20.

The changes come after the passing away of former Mayor Elza van Lingen on April 19.

Kouga’s new Mayor is a seasoned public servant, having worked as a teacher for 22 years, including 12 years as the principal of Andrieskraal Primary.

Before the 2016 elections, he served as a councillor at the Sarah Baartman District Municipality (SBDM), where he was also elected as the chairperson of the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC).

MPAC is responsible for oversight so as to ensure municipal resources are used effectively and according to law towards advancing the mandate of the municipality.

During this time, SBDM achieved successive clean audit opinions from the Office of the Auditor General.

In addition to his teaching qualifications, Hendricks also completed Certificates in Municipal Management and Law, Municipal Finance and Practical Labour Law.

The new Mayor said he was humbled by Council’s confidence in him to continue the good work Van Lingen had started.

“Hers are big shoes to fill, but I have a competent team supporting me.

“We have made great strides in turning around the municipality these past 19 months.

“To honour her legacy, we must not relent in our efforts to make this a model local municipality from which good practices can be learnt,” he said.

Mayoral Committee Members

Freddy Campher – Infrastructure and Engineering

Bryan Dhludhlu – Planning, Economic Development and Tourism

Brenton Williams – Finance

Daniel Benson – Community Services

Frances Baxter – Corporate Services

