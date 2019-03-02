New look for Kouga waste sites

Waste management in Kouga has taken another step forward, with further upgrades at the Humansdorp regional waste site having been completed.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks says: “Both landfill sites at Humansdorp and Hankey were given a thorough clean-up.

“In addition, drop-off zones have been established at Jeffreys Bay, St Francis Bay and Oyster Bay.”

He continues that access control was also recently improved at the Humansdorp site.

“A new entry gate and guardhouse are in place, as well as a weigh bridge which, once operational, will help the municipality to monitor what goes into the site so that it can be managed in a sustainable manner,” says Hendricks.

He assures residents that the weigh bridge will not be used to charge them for the waste they dispose at the site.

“Experience has shown that when a municipality charges for this service, illegal dumping escalates, a practice we are serious about eliminating in Kouga.

“We are also looking at the possibility of opening the landfill sites and drop-off zones on a Sunday, as experience has also shown that illegal dumping tends to occur at those times when the official sites are closed.”

Hendricks says that the municipality is in the process of establishing a recycling service. The appointment of a service provider is underway.

“All schools in Kouga will be receiving recycle bins as part of this initiative. Bins have already been delivered to five schools, with the remainder to be distributed over the next few months,” he says.

