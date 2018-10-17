Breaking News
New Lifesaving container for Jeffreys Bay

A container has been converted into a Lifeguard tower for Jeffreys Bay and will be transported here next week by the NSRI.

Dibana Logistics will transport the container at no cost.

It is designed to house an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and Jet ski as well as an office and has a shaded viewing platform on top.

Solar power has been installed to help the Lifeguards with charging radios, laptops and cell phones.

The NSRI similar containers at Melkbosstrand and Strandfontein, both of which have proved to be highly effective.

