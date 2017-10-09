‘New’ King’s College set to welcome learners

The newly constructed multi-million Rand primary school building in Ocean View opposite Marina Martinique, is set to welcome its first learners before the end of the year.

Spearheaded by Victory4All Projects, which relies completely on funds for all its projects, the construction of phase one of the new school building that will be home to King’s College, is set to be completed within the next month.

Estimated at a total cost of over R32 million, phase one entails classrooms for the foundation phase learners. Until the completion of phase 2, which will see the construction of classrooms for the intermediate phase learners, the existing classrooms will cater for close to 400 Grade R to Grade 7 learners from Tokyo Sexwale, Ocean View and surrounding areas.

There will be a total of 22 classrooms, each boasting its own store room, a luxury teachers did not have before.

Phase 3 will consist of an administration block and auditorium. A school hall, sports field and parking area will be constructed during phase 4.

The school will furthermore boast a modern library, sporting new books donated by Rotary Jeffreys Bay.

According to King’s College Principal, Soria Swart, they are looking for a name for the new library – no matter the language.

Suggestions can be send to 082 684 4350 or kingscollege@victory4all.com.

Two weeks ago a borehole was drilled. At 55 metres they struck ‘gold’ – enough water for the gardens, sport field and school.

The construction of the new building was not an easy feat.

It took over eight years of endless meetings and discussions with the Department of Education in Port Elizabeth, as well as some heated debates with local residents who feared that the ground earmarked for the new school would have a negative influence on the construction of houses – which proved to pose no truth.

“The new school building is a reward from God for our hard work, quality education and excellence despite the numerous difficulties we face daily,” says Swart.

