New Hospital for Jeffreys Bay

With a multi million investment which will create new jobs, construction of the first private hospital in Jeffreys Bay is still set to become a reality, although the planned deadline of 2016 was missed.

Hitting a few unforeseen potholes along the way, the planned OriginHealth Jeffreys Bay Hospital will no longer be constructed on the corner of Bloukrans Street and Outeniqua Way, but will now find its new home next to Policlinic.

The application for the subdivision of the erf has been submitted to the Kouga Municipality, and the final decision on this matter is expected by mid-February.

Only after then, the redesign of the hospital can commence as it will now be situated on a much smaller piece of land than before.

According to Kouga Mayor, Elza van Lingen, the process is underway.

“A decision will be made once the town planning report has been completed and scrutinised in line with the new Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act (SPLUMA).

While we hope to see a decision made as quickly as possible, it is difficult to give an exact time frame.

Consultation needs to take place with various experts and their schedules would impact on how quickly the application is processed.”

Construction is expected to start in July this year. Green building practices will be followed in the construction of the hospital, including the use of environmentally friendly building materials and rain harvesting.

The estimated 60 bed hospital will be designed with medical, surgical, intensive care, maternity, pediatric, radiology and emergency units, theatres and day hospital.

Provision will be made for consulting rooms, more theatres and ample parking.

Emphasis will be placed on a peaceful, healing environment to offer the patient, visitor and staff a home experience with effective noise control, sound absorption, soft lighting and flow of movement.

The jobs that will be created include different skills levels such as cleaners, general workers, administrative jobs and highly specialised jobs like medical technicians, nursing jobs and positions for other medical professionals.

While it will be the first new hospital in Jeffreys Bay for OriginHealth, their Managing Director Dr Adrian Wentzel has been involved in the establishment of a number of hospital projects both locally and overseas.

He was involved in the establishment of the Fairview Hospital in Port Elizabeth in 2015, Cuyler Clinic in Uitenhage in 1985 and currently manages the Eye & Laser Institute in Port Elizabeth.

“The Council would welcome any development that benefits our communities. We cannot comment on the proposed hospital at this stage, however, as the process is still underway.

We will have a clearer picture of all the pros and cons once the town planning report has been completed and scrutinised,” says van Lingen.

Source: Kouga Express