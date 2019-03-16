New format for the Corona Open JBay

The Corona Open JBay, the only World Surf League Championship Tour event on the African continent is set to take place from 9 – 22 July 2019 and will follow a new format.

The 2019 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) will host the biggest year in surfing yet will also offer equal prize money, and qualification for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The season will launch on the Gold Coast of Australia at Stop No. 1, the Quiksilver Pro and Boost Mobile Pro Gold Coast, opening April 3, 2019.

The WSL CT is the world’s premier surfing series that crowns the undisputed women’s and men’s World Champions at the conclusion of each season. With the goal to improve the competition for both the athletes and the fans, new format updates will be introduced this year.

“As we continue to evolve and improve all areas of the sport, we have made important format updates to the Championship Tour,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, WSL CEO.

“Our goal is to further raise performance levels with a surfer-first mentality, while also engaging the fans. We hope that going straight to head-to-head matchups from Round 3 onwards will drive more direct competition while making the format more engaging for viewers.”

Men’s CT Format Updates

Round 1 will still have twelve heats with three surfers in each heat. Athletes who place first or second in Round 1 heats will both directly advance to Round 3, which will differ from the previous format where only first place advanced to Round 3.

Round 2 will now have four heats with three surfers in each heat, as opposed to the previous format of 12 heats with two surfers in each heat. Of the three competitors in each heat, the lowest-placing surfer in the heat will be eliminated in Equal 33rd place.

Round 3 will now have 16 heats with two surfers in each heat, as opposed to the previous format of 12 heats with two surfers in each heat. The lower placing surfer will be eliminated in Equal 17th place.

Round 4 will now have eight heats with two surfers in each heat. The lower placing surfer will be eliminated in Equal 9th place.

Women’s CT Format Updates

Round 1 will still have six heats with three surfers in each heat. Athletes who place first or second in Round 1 heats will both directly advance to Round 3, which will differ from the previous format where only first place advanced to Round 3.

Round 2 will now have two heats with three surfers in each heat, as opposed to the previous format of six heats with two surfers in each heat. Of the three competitors in each heat, the lowest-placing surfer in the heat will be eliminated in Equal 17th place.

Round 3 will now have eight heats with two surfers in each heat, as opposed to the previous format of four heats with three surfers in each heat. The lower placing surfer will be eliminated in Equal 9th place.

The Quiksilver Pro and Boost Mobile Pro Gold Coast will open the season on April 3 and run through April 13, 2019. The events will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com and Facebook.com/WSL.

The Corona Open JBay forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest, a multi sports and entertainment festival that taks place from 6 – 22 July in Jeffreys Bay.

