JBay Winterfest
New events for JBay Winterfest

The JBay Winterfest organisers are proud to announce the addition of the Open 4’s Winterfest Bowls Tournament from 4-7th July.

Investec and Trink are the proud sponsors of this year’s bowls event, and the Jeffrey’s Bay Bowling Club will host the tournament over a four-day period, with prize money totaling R64,000.00.

There will be up to 36 teams, comprising a mix of men and women bowlers, from clubs throughout South Africa. The tournament comprises eight games of 15 ends, running over the first three days, and then two games of 18 ends on the Sunday.

Bowls will bring a whole new element to the JBay Winterfest this year. It is a game that is enjoyed by young and old, with families often in attendance and supporting their family members. These days more and more of the youngsters are getting involved in competing as well.

The Jeffreys Bay Bowling Club is also a social club, and members enjoy getting-together as much as competing.

They will be hosting a braai night, as well as interacting with various stalls and sectors of the JBay Winterfest between competing.

People entered into the event will enjoy the social side of this vibrant club, while in the running for a share of that R64k prize pool.

Please visit the Jeffreys Bay Bowling Club website www.jbbc.weebly.com for more information on this tournament and the organisation in general.

More information about the JBay Winterfest can be found at www.jbaywinterfest.com

