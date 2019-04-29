New dates for Kouga IDP, budget public meetings

New dates have been scheduled for five of the public meetings about Kouga Municipality’s draft Integrated Development Plan (IDP) and budget for the upcoming 2019/2020 financial year.

Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the meetings that were scheduled for Wards 14 and 15 on Tuesday this week had to be postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

The meeting for Ward 14 will now be held on May 15 at the Tokyo Sexwale Sports Stadium, while the meeting for Ward 15 will take place on May 16 in a tent at the Humansdorp Country Club. Both meetings will start at 18:00.

He said new dates had also been scheduled for Wards 4, 5 and 6 at Humansdorp.

The Ward 4 meeting will now be held on May 6 at the Kruisfontein Babs Hall, the Ward 5 meeting will take place on May 14 at the Kruisfontein Civic Centre and the Ward 6 meeting on May 13 in a tent at the KwaNomzamo Community Hall. The meetings will also start at 18:00.

Hendricks encouraged all residents to attend the meetings.

“It is an opportunity for residents to participate in the municipality’s planning processes for the new financial year. Important information about water and electricity allocations will also be discussed,” he said.

Direct queries about the IDP to IDP Manager Colleen Dreyer at cdreyer@kouga.gov.za. while budget queries can be directed to Shukree Abrahams at sabrahams@kouga.gov.za. Alternatively contact 042 200 2200.

