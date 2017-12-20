New Councillor sworn in at Council meeting

The Kouga Council welcomed a new ward councillor this morning.

Wilma Coenraad, of the Democratic Alliance, was sworn in as the new ward councillor of Ward 5 by Speaker Horatio Hendricks at a special Council meeting this morning following her victory in last Wednesday’s by-election.

Ward 5 includes Arcadia, Graslaagte, Vaaldam and Johnson’s Ridge at Humansdorp, and was also won by the DA in the 2016 municipal elections.

The results of the by-election were:

DA 763

ANC 612

Independent 517

EFF 8

Spoilt ballots 21

Total vote 1921

Registered voters 3622

Voter turnout 53,03%

Kouga Mayor Elza van Lingen welcomed Coenraad to the Council.

“Congratulations to Clr Coenraad. I know she will do a great job representing the people of Ward 5 and will make a positive contribution to Council.

“After decades of mismanagement, there is still a lot of change needed in Kouga, but we are on the right track and will turn the municipality into a world-class organisation that serves the people,” the Mayor said.