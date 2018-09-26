New container for JBay Recycling Project

Amidst much excitement and assistance from the community, the JBay Recycling Project took delivery of their very first container, donated and delivered by Jeffreys Bay SuperSpar and Build-It.

Project Co-ordinator, Tanja Lategan explained: “We have waited many years for this need to be met. We have always envisaged a light, spacious place for our kids to be able to shop for both their casual and school clothes with the “mula” they earn from their recycling.

The container will affectionately be named “Berni’s Boutique” after our volunteer, Bernadette Barr who has supervised the children’s clothing section for many many years”

The JBay Recycling Project would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to JP Venter and Tony Ward of Jeffreys Bay Super Spar and Build-It for this very generous donation.

The public are invited and welcomed to lend a hand at this very special project every Monday (excluding School Holiday) between 11am and 5pm.

Contact Tanja Lategan (0846846771) for further enquiries.

