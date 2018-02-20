New committee elected for Kouga Business Forum

Kouga Business Forum has appointed a new Manager/Administrator as spokesperson and link between the management of KBF and local businesses in the area.

Jannie Kruger, who held this position for many years, has retired and moved to Port Elizabeth recently.

Mariza Roux, also known as Mariza Hofmeyr (a name that she used as a nom de plume as writer, being born and raised in the small rural town of Hofmeyr) is well known to most residents of the Kouga being reporter and editor of a community newspaper for a while.

Her passion for the Kouga came a long way as she, since childhood, spent holidays in Jeffreys Bay. She lived in Jeffreys Bay from 1996 to 2000, when she re-located to Cape Town-area for sixteen years.

Nevertheless, a visit to this area at least once a year was non-negotiable! Just more than two years ago she came back to Jeffreys Bay to retire, but unfortunately realised that she needs to be more busy, creative and involved in community matters. Her successful association with Our Times speaks for itself.

She is excited about the opportunity to get involved in matters concerning the business community, tourism and agriculture. Her main goal will be to extend communication to the benefit of the members as well as the Kouga area.

Mariza said that although all business owners can benefit to be members, her aim will be to focus on upcoming and smaller enterprises, to inspire them to become members of KBF and to benefit from the expertise of the already established businesses.

She feels that membership will be of much help when things in your business go haywire. It will also ensure that new entrepreneurs will have access to reliable business information to apply in their own businesses.

Membership will also present the opportunity to showcase your own business, irrelevant of the size or kind. Valuable networking opportunities to create new business contacts will also be at hand.

The vision of the KBF for 2018 is to empower business owners with expertise, to enable transformation in the area and to set the pace for new development opportunities as well as job creation.

Membership means assistance in your own business and survival in the current difficult financial and economic climate.

The committee for 2018 is:

Chairperson: Joe Ferreira

Deputy Chairperson: Dries du Preez

Day management: Lieb Swiegers

Committee: Hannes Cilliers, Gerhardt Fouchè, Leon Steenkamp, Dietrich Gerber

New Members: Joey Nel, Dane Shaw, Sonja Geldenhuys

Treasurer: Johannes Barnard (Moore Stephens)

Administrator: Mariza Roux

