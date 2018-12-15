New coffee shop in St Francis Bay

The Heritage Centre in St Francis Bay has received a facelift for the season.

Operator of the newly established Bruces coffee shop, Nikki Bendeman looks forward to welcoming visitors with outstanding coffees and delicious eats.

New to the village, TCS-WiFi is also offering free WiFi for the first 50mb to all customers.

Opening hours will be from 8am – 2pm Monday – Saturday. Sunday opening is still under review. The Kromme Enviro-Trust’s Our Ocean Museum will form part of Bruces in the long term and is still work in progress so watch this space. Waste no time and head down to Granny’s Pool to enjoy a world class view and much anticipated gem to the area.

