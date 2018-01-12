New building Inspectors for Kouga

Two new building inspectors have joined Kouga Municipality.

Nobubele Siboto and Ziyanda Sishuba are both graduates from Nelson Mandela University and have been working at Nelson Mandela Bay Metro for the past four years as Candidate Construction Project Managers.

Both women have BTech degrees in Construction Management while Nobubele also holds a second BTech degree in Quantity Surveying.

Mayor Elza van Lingen welcomed the appointments, set to help strengthen the municipality’s Town Planning department.

