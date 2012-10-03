New brand for Kouga

KOUGA Municipality is changing its image to set the tone for the next five years of governance.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said a new logo, vision, mission and value statement had been approved by Council for the municipality to reflect the changes expected under the current leadership.

“We reviewed the municipality’s vision, mission and value statement at the strategic planning session that was held after the election.

All members of Council, as well as senior staff, had the opportunity to share their input. We are very pleased with the results of these efforts,” she said.

The Mayor said the new vision captured the direction in which the Council wanted to move.

The new vision is “Good Governance through Service Excellence”.

The municipality’s new mission statement, which reflects the purpose and focus of the institution, is:

To create a government that addresses the needs and respects the values of “ubuntu” in our communities.



To create a better life for all through delivering inclusive and affordable services for residents.



To create a safe environment with diverse opportunities for economic growth and development.



To create a responsive, accountable and caring government for all its people.



To create an efficient, well-managed, corruption-free and legally compliant municipality.



To create and maintain an effectively go-verned administration that is committed to financial sustainability.

The core values of the institution, which all employees will be expected to uphold, are: