New booking system for Humansdorp Traffic Department

A new booking system has been introduced at the Kouga Traffic Department in Humansdorp to save residents from having to spend hours in queues.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said the new system enabled residents to book a slot telephonically or in person to submit their applications for learner’s or driver’s licences at the Traffic Department.

“Applying for a learner’s or driver’s licence can take anything from 15 to 30 minutes. This is because eye tests and fingerprints also need to be done as part of the process,” she said

“In the past this meant that residents often had to spend hours queuing, waiting for their turn to submit their applications.

“With the new system, you can now book a specific slot to visit the Department and submit your licence application. Slots can be booked either telephonically at 042 200 2200 or in person at the Traffic Department.”

She said residents who booked, would be allocated a specific date and time for them to submit their licence applications to the Traffic Department.

“If you make the booking in person, you will be given the forms you need to fill in for completion at home.

“If you book telephonically, we ask that you be at the Traffic Department at least 15 minutes before your allocated slot as you need to complete the forms beforehand,” she said.

Residents are further encouraged, when booking, to check what documents they need to bring along for the application process to go smoothly.

“We expect the new booking system to make a significant change to the way business is conducted at the Traffic Department,” she said.

“Time is precious and we will do all we can to ensure our residents receive prompt service.”

