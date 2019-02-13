New animal clinic to open in Jeffreys Bay

The JBay Animal Rescue Sanctuary is set to open an animal clinic in Ocean View for the community – a first for the region.

Opened in response to the need to provide primary veterinary healthcare services to a fast growing community that has been limited to no access to help for their animals, the clinic, called the Community Animal Clinic, is scheduled to open its doors at the end of February.

Renovated at a cost of over R150 000, excluding all the electrical and plumbing work that still needs to be done, the new clinic is situated in the previously dilapidated and vandalised municipal buildings on the road between Jeffreys Bay and Aston Bay.

“Our mission is to enhance the well-being of the animals and their human companions who truly need our help through providing low cost veterinary services and education,” says Jessica Naude from JBay Animal Rescue Sanctuary.

Once completed the clinic will consist of a reception area, general consultation room, preparation room, surgical room, and recovery and general kennels.

There is also an area where residents can have their animals washed and dipped daily.

There will furthermore be a permanent caretaker on site to assist pet owners, no matter the day or time.

Some of the services offered include spaying, neutering, vaccines, intestinal parasite exams, heartworm treatment and prevention, and surgeries.

“Importantly, all services will be provided using the same standard of care seen in our local veterinaries,” says Naude.

They will furthermore have a strong focus on community empowerment and education.

“We will strive to see a community that cares for every animal; be it a pet, a neighbour’s pet, stray or farm animal,” says Naude.

“A community that loves animals, is a healthy community. By looking after animals people learn responsibility, respect for life, compassion and non-violence.”

Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson says, “The municipality and JBay Animal Rescue have established a good working relationship over the past two years. They are doing a fantastic job despite having limited resources and we are pleased that we can support their work by making this land available to them.

“It will enable them to have a presence in the communities where they are needed most and to expand on the work they are already doing.”

According to Naude, they are still in dire need of surgical equipment, building material, gates and fencing.

For more information, contact Naude at 083 650 6373.

Monetary donations can be made to JBay Animal Rescue Sanctuary at First National Bank, Jeffreys Bay, account number 62483048445.

Source: Kouga Express

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

