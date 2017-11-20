Nelson Mandela Bay Metro offers reward

A reward of R 25 000 is on offer to anyone who provides the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality with evidence that leads to successful prosecution of those responsible for sabotage.

A closed 900 mm valve was found by an Infrastructure & Engineering and Mayoral Office task team on Saturday afternoon.

This had prevented water supply to Kwazakhele, New Brighton, Zwide and Soweto on Sea since Friday morning.

The valve has been reopened. A number of witnesses will be asked to make statements, and photographic evidence has been secured.

A task team, led by Safety & Security, will begin tracking down suspects from tomorrow, with the discovery of new evidence and testimony.

“On behalf of the Municipality, I would like to apologise to those residents who have been impacted by this ongoing sabotage of our infrastructure.

We will catch those responsible and they will face criminal and internal prosecution. We are getting close to apprehending suspects,” said Executive Mayor Athol Trollip.

