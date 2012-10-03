Near drowning of American tourist in Jeffreys Bay

On Sunday morning, the NSRI in Jeffreys Bay were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at Albatross Beach, Kabaljous.

The Kouga Water Emergency Action Group was activated and a NSRI rescue swimmer, who was close to Kabeljous responded timeously.

Upon arriving at Albatross, a 28 year old male, from Florida, United States of America, was found on the beach.

He had reportedly been on an SUP (Stand Up Paddleboard) when he got into difficulty and was in the water for quite some time before being rescued by a local man, David Allan.

Private Care Ambulance services and the EC Government Health EMS ambulance had also responded and the man was treated by paramedics for non-fatal drowning symptoms and the man did not require further assistance and he was released into the care of his family.