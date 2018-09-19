Breaking News
Name Kouga’s new water mascot and win

The Kouga region has a new water mascot and we need residents’ help to pick the perfect name for this cute blue drop.

The winning name will be announced at the opening of the Kia Makietie Jeffreysbaai on September 21, with the person who suggested the name receiving a special invite to the opening, a rainwater tank from Kouga Municipality and four weekend admission tickets (for two adults and two children) to the Makietie.

The mascot will make a special appearance at the Makietie on Friday evening and will also be at the festival on Saturday to mingle with visitors. The Makietie takes place at the Jeffreys Bay Caravan Park from Friday to Sunday, September 21 to 23.

Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the mascot would be the official face of Kouga’s water-saving campaign.

To enter the “Name the Drop” competition, send an SMS or whatsapp with your suggestion to 067 109 7606. The deadline for entries is at 07:00 on Thursday, September 20.

No late messages will be considered and the decision of the judges is final. Remember to include your name and surname in the message as well.

