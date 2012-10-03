‘My move to Afri-forum was not politically motivated’ – Nel

South Africa’s top prosecutor Gerrie Nel says his decision to leave his position to join Civil Rights Organisation, Afri-Forum is not politically motivated.

Nel says he regards this as a new challenge.

Nel will join its newly established prosecuting unit as from Wednesday after he announced his resignation at the National Prosecuting Authority on Tuesday.

Afri-Forum’s CEO Kalie Kriel and Nel briefed the media in Pretoria that new unit will help promote private prosecution and address what has become selective prosecution by the country’s justice system.

Advocate Gerrie Nel made his mark in the prosecution circles following his no nonsense approach in the Oscar Pistorious case in 2013 which dubbed him with the name “the bull dog prosecutor”.

He’s also known for convicting deceased former national police commissioner, Jackie Selebi for his corrupt dealings with drug lord Glen Agliotti.

In 1993 he was a prosecutor in the Chris Hani murder case involving Polish immigrant Janus Walus and Clive Derby-Lewis.

Nel told the media in Pretoria that it was not an easy decision to quit his position of more than thirty-years.

He dismissed perceptions that the decision to leave the NPA is politically motivated. “I’ve never had a political agenda and I don’t have one now, no.

I’ve been a prosecutor for 36 years, and I think I’ve build an integrity that I’m proud off. I won’t sell it. I won’t sell integrity and do something that I don’t believe in.”

Nel says his new role will be precisely to deal with corrupt individuals irrespective of their status in society.

To read more click SABC News