Because of you

Words have found me worthy

They find safety in your existence

Now I can breathe again

The world seems different now that you are in it

Your presence births a beauty no words can explain

As creation has never looked the same

Because of you

My shadows breathe colour

My tears grow cold

My skin bleeds beauty

My words live again

Because of you

My fear is fantasy

No one can haunt me

Sorrow seems meaningless

Nature appears pure

My soul has found its cure

My heart has found you

Elmien – Butterfly Ink

