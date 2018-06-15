Murder/suicide in Paradise Beach

Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
The Jeffreys Bay police are investing the death of a couple found shot to death in their home in Paradise Beach on Thursday morning (14 June 2018).

The bodies of the married couple in their fifties were found in their home in Tunny Street.

Both had gunshot wounds to the head.

“Police officials confiscated a .38 special on the scene.

Detectives from SAPS Jeffreys Bay are investigating a case of murder and an inquest,” said police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart.

“The names of the deceased will be made known after permission was obtained from their next-of-kin.”

Swart said investigations were continuing.

