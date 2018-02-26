Municipality tightens regulations on events

THE Kouga Municipality has developed a Standard Operational Procedures (SOPs) document as a guide to all events organisers and stakeholders.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said the SOP’s did not replace the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act Of 2010, but sought to reinforce it by creating a uniform approach to the organising of events in Kouga.

“The SOPs will be advertised in the local newspapers and on our municipal website to ensure that everyone has access to them as these must be strictly adhered to,” she said.

Van Lingen said although most events were meant to create a fun environment, there were often risks attached and the relevant government units had to be prepared for any eventuality and advise event organisers on the requirements that needed to be met before an event was approved.

“The law dictates that a formal application to stage an event must be made with the municipality.

“Depending on the size, type, location, date, time, length and venue, an impact or risk assessment may also have to be made and therefore enough time is needed between the application period and the day of the event,” said the Mayor.

All event applications must be submitted to the Department of Planning, Development and Tourism within the timeframes as set out in in the SOPs and no applications will be considered if timeframes are not met.

The department is located at the Shell Museum Complex in Da Gama Road and for more information one can visit the department, call 042 200 2219 or send an email to Cassandra Camons at ccamons@kouga.gov.za

