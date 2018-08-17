Municipality helps learners find career paths

Over a thousand high school learners from Kouga attended a career expo on Tuesday, aimed at helping the young ones through the ordeal of choosing career paths.

The event, held at the Humansdorp Country Club, was an initiative of Kouga Municipality’s Local Economic Development and Skills Development sections.

It was organised by the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA), together with their peers in other sectors and government departments.

Speaking at the programme, Planning, Development and Tourism Portfolio Councillor Bryan Dhludhlu said although the municipality couldn’t recruit everyone to be its employees, the municipality had a responsibility to make known the opportunities available at other government departments and agencies.

“We need to know what the needs and aspirations of our future adult residents are in order for us to provide the necessary support to them so that they can thrive in their careers and be proud of where they come from,” he said

The career expo targeted learners from Grades 9 to 12, with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) wanting to expose learners to career pathing at early stages.

“We have observed with concern how learners tend to change subjects as they progress to higher grades due to a lack of clarity about which careers they would like to pursue after school.

