Municipality empowers local businesses

Emerging business people from Kouga had an opportunity to interact with government departments and agencies to learn about the services available to them.

This Business Information Sharing Session, organised by the Kouga Municipality’s Local Economic Development (LED) section, took place at the Kruisfontein Civic Centre last week.

Presentations by the departments were followed by interactive sessions.

Planning, Development and Tourism Portfolio Councillor Bryan Dhludhlu said the session was necessary because many of the institutions did not have offices in Kouga and it was a costly exercise for small businesses to travel to Port Elizabeth to interact with them.

“Our function as LED is to create an enabling environment for business development and to facilitate the building of relations between our local businesses and the relevant government bodies that are tasked with enterprise development,” he said.

Dhludhlu said the municipality would continue to play its role of empowering businesses with information, but it was still up to them to make a success of their different projects.

“Kouga is a fast-growing area in terms of population and the business people need to identify for themselves opportunities that are presented by that growth and take advantage of those to grow beyond just being SMME’s (Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises),” he said.

