Municipal workers strike in Jeffreys Bay

The roads surrounding the Kouga Municipality in Jeffreys Bay have been trashed with litter by striking municipal workers this morning.

The strikers have also damaged the municipal building and broke windows of a car standing outside the building earlier this morning.

“The Kouga Municipality regrets that a strike is taking place at present at our Jeffreys Bay offices,” said Mayor Elza Van Lingen.

The Municipal offices have been closed to ensure the safety of staff as well as the public.

“One of the Municipal worker unions, SAMWU has called on its members to strike today.

Their issue revolves around a number of Expanded Public Work Program (EPWP) workers whose temporary contracts ended on 28 February and were not renewed.

As a Municipality we believe we acted lawfully in ending the contracts and the workers as well as Council were timeously informed on the decision,” said Kouga Executive Mayor Elza Van Lingen.

Unfortunately some of the strikers broke the two access control gates at the Municipality; they broke windows, and also damaged cars.

The Municipality will be laying charges in this regard added Van Lingen.