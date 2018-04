The Kouga Municipal offices will close at 1 p.m today (23 April) to allow staff to attend the memorial service of our late Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen which will take place at 2 p.m.

The memorial service will take place at Mentors Kraal on the outskirts of Jeffreys Bay and is open to the public to attend.

Van Lingen passed away last Thursday after a long fight with cancer.

She became Mayor of Kouga after the DA won the local government election in 2016.

