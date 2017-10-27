Municipal auction a resounding success

Kouga Municipality’s public auction was a resounding success last week, with everything on offer finding a willing buyer.

A total of 141 lots went under the hammer at the Jeffreys Bay municipal depot in St Croix Street on Wednesday.

Winning bids ranged from R100 for the cheapest lot to R190 000 for the most expensive.

Each lot included a variety of items, including office equipment, refuse bins, bakkies, graders and a TLB.

The auction drew countrywide interest, with the item that fetched the highest price of the day, a Komatsu TLB, being sold through a cellphone bid for R190 000.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said the success of the auction exceeded expectations as most of the items, especially vehicles, had been standing redundant in the municipal depot for years.

“The auction follows an earlier Council resolution to dispose of old and redundant items.

“The money we made will contribute towards the municipal budget and will assist with service delivery.

“The figures are still being finalised, but we can safely say we made in excess of R1, 5 million, after auctioneer costs,” said Van Lingen.

