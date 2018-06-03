Breaking News
Motorists robbed and intimidated at Ocean View traffic circle
Bike stolen in Jeffreys Bay after travelling 23 000 km
Team effort to keep Hankey clean
2019 Election to take place between May and August
Jeffreys Bay gears up For Corona Open JBay
Municipality is looking after its workers
Photo of the day – Port Elizabeth
Cash in Transit heist foiled by security guards
Help Jeffreys Bay win Town of the Year award
Support Kouga Hospice and win a 21-piece Quilt
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay jeffreys bay
Motorists robbed and intimidated at Ocean View traffic circle

A Jeffreys Bay man was robbed of his cell phone near the Ocean View traffic circle yesterday afternoon. He had been to see an employee who lives near the Ithemba center when the incident occurred.

“I was driving in my jeep when about eight teenage boys stopped me and asked if I can take them to Ocean View. As I began to explain that I’m not going in that direction, one grabbed my phone and they ran into the shacks and disappeared.

In a later incident another Jeffreys Bay resident was stopped at the traffic circle by a youngster who sat on his bonnet and refused to get off.

As other youngsters approached his car, the man reversed quickly and managed to escape.

Residents are urged to be cautious when using the road, as a man on a motor bike was also injured on Friday afternoon when he collided with a dog that suddenly ran into the road at the Marina Martinique turnoff.

In a separate incident an elderly couple were mugged on the beach near Walskipper. The woman was cut on her arm during the attack.

jbay winterfest 2018 jbay news

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive